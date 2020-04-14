Lawan Condoles With Gbajabiamila Over Death Of Mother-In-Law

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the death of his mother-in-law, Mildred Bisalla.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President commiserated with Gbajabiamila’s wife, family, and friends and mourned with them over the loss.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Katsina Govt Orders Civil Servants To Report To Work

He also condoled with the Government and people of Plateau state and the Anglican community where Bisalla served, as a devout Christian, in various capacities.

Lawan noted that Bisalla who was a trained nurse and the founder of the Plateau Nigerian Horticultural Society lived a fulfilled life as a community leader, and was a pillar to both her family and community.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Lawan asked God to grant fortitude to those she left behind to bear the loss.