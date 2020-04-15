Advertisement

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 400 As NCDC Confirms 34 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated April 15, 2020

 

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.

The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger  recorded one each.

A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.

