Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 400 As NCDC Confirms 34 New Infections
Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.
The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.
According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger recorded one each.
A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.
Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
18 Lagos
12 in Kano
2 in Katsina
1 in Delta
1 in Niger
As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020
As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT
Lagos- 232
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Kano- 16
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Katsina- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Kwara- 4
Delta- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020
