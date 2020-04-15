Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Surpass 400 As NCDC Confirms 34 New Infections

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.

The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger recorded one each.

A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: UNDP Ships 50 Ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment To Nigeria

Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 Lagos

12 in Kano

2 in Katsina

1 in Delta

1 in Niger As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020