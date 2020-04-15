Advertisement

COVID-19: FG Subsidises Fertiliser For Farmers As Palliative Measures

Channels Television  
Updated April 15, 2020
Committee on Presidential Fertilizer Initiative and the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, announces Federal Government's plan to reduce the price of fertiliser at the Government House in Dutse on April 15, 2020. 
Committee on Presidential Fertilizer Initiative and the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, announces Federal Government’s plan to reduce the price of fertiliser at the Government House in Dutse on April 15, 2020.

 

The Federal Government says it has subsidised the price of fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 as part of palliatives for farmers in the country as the nation battles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee on Presidential Fertilizer Initiative and the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Victims Support Fund (VSF) Distributes Food, Medicine To IDPs

The governor noted that the Federal Government has concluded plans to produce 12 million of 50kg bags of the Fertilizer in order to make it available for the farmers.

“As part of the palliative measures introduced by Mr President to help the Nigerians farmers on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market price for the sale of NPK fertilisers and other end users has been reduced from N5, 500 to N5, 000 per 50 kilo bag,” he said.

According to him, famers will be allowed to go to their farms despite the lockdown in the country.

He however advised farmers, especially those in the rural areas to maintain social distancing and hygiene to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The governor noted that although the lockdown affects few states in Nigeria, he is however optimistic that farmers will be considered to go on with their activities in due course.



More on Local

Victims Support Fund (VSF) Distributes Food, Medicine To IDPs

Lagos Free Healthcare Records 600 Childbirths Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

COVID-19: Kaduna Discharges One Patient From Isolation Centre

COVID-19 Lockdown: April Salary Will Come On-Time, Says Akwa-Ibom Govt

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement