COVID-19: Kaduna Discharges One Patient From Isolation Centre

Kaduna State has discharged one COVID-19 patient from the Infectious Disease Centre in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni , who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the patient has fully recovered after treatment at the isolation centre.

She said that two consecutive tests conducted on the patient came out negative on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

According to the commissioner, the state government is looking forward to the recovery and discharge of the other five COVID-19 patients in the state.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to acknowledge the dedicated contributions of our various teams that are contributing to our collective COVID-19 efforts.

“We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the Infectious Disease Centre for the successful management of this patient.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to remind residents of Kaduna State that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat COVID-19.

“Citizens must wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing.

“They are also advised to avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out.

“Wherever they are, they should also practise respiratory hygiene”, Dr Baloni advised.