Lagos Discharges 16 More COVID-19 Patients, Including Three Foreigners

Sixteen more coronavirus patients have been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed this on his Twitter handle.

They were discharged after each testing negative to virus.

The development brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from facilities in the state to 85.

The governor disclosed that three of the 16 patients who recovered from the virus and were discharged were foreigners – one of them is British, one Chinese and one Polish.

Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 15, 2020

Fourteen of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital In Yaba, while the remaining two were from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised health workers in the state for the successes recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and urged citizens to help break the chain of transmission by staying at home, practising social distancing and “adopting the highest form of personal hygiene.

He also thanked residents of the state for their “continued perseverance and patience” and called for unity, promising that the government will play its part.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please, keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together,” he said.