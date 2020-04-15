PHOTOS: Community Testing For COVID-19 Begins In Abuja

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has commenced community testing for the COVID-19 as the government scales up efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Director-General of the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that the agency had increased its testing capacity.

According to the NCDC boss, the agency is planning to test 1000 samples daily in Abuja and other parts of the country.

“The target is to test 2000 samples in Lagos, 1000 in Abuja and in the rest of the country daily, of the right people who meet the case definition,” the NCDC boss said.

See photos by Sodiq Adelakun below: