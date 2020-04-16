BREAKING: 35 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 442.

The NCDC confirmed this on Thursday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 35 cases, 19 were found in Lagos, 9 in the FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo state.

A total of 152 persons have, however, been discharged while 13 deaths have been recorded.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria Is Not Among Beneficiaries Of Recent IMF Debt Relief – Finance Minister