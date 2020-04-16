Advertisement
BREAKING: 35 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC
Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 442.
The NCDC confirmed this on Thursday evening via a statement on Twitter.
According to the agency, of the 35 cases, 19 were found in Lagos, 9 in the FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo state.
A total of 152 persons have, however, been discharged while 13 deaths have been recorded.
READ ALSO: Why Nigeria Is Not Among Beneficiaries Of Recent IMF Debt Relief – Finance Minister
Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
19 in Lagos
9 in FCT
5 in Kano
2 in Oyo
As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b0SK5o3mhx
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 16, 2020
More on Headlines
Advertisement