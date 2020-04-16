Five More Former COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Lagos

Lagos State has discharged five more former COVID-19 patients, after they tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his official Twitter page on Thursday.

The Governor revealed that three of those newly discharged are females and the other two are adult males.

They were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society, having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu appealed to residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and observe the highest possible ‘personal and hand hygiene’.

