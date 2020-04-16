Kano Records First Coronavirus Death As Cases Rise To 21

Kano State has recorded its first death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with more infections discovered.

In an early-morning tweet on Thursday, the State Ministry of Health said a total of 21 cases have been confirmed.

It stated that the total number of infections was 21 as of 11:45pm on Wednesday, following the confirmation of 12 new cases.

The ministry tweeted moments after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the number of COVID-19 cases had surpassed 400.

According to an earlier tweet by the NCDC, Nigeria has a total of 407 infections with 12 deaths and 128 people discharged as of 11:20pm Wednesday.

Thirty-four news cases were discovered in five states – Lagos (18), Kano (12), Katsina (two), Delta (one), and Niger (one).

This brings the total number of cases in Lagos to 232, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Osun that are the second and third worst-hit have 58 and 20 infections respectively.