Kwara Discharges Two COVID-19 Patients

Two COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kwara State after full recovery and testing negative twice.

This was announced on Thursday by the Kwara State Government via its official Twitter handle.

They were discharged alongside five members of their families who were also at the state’s isolation centre and have equally tested negative twice.

The state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq while speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital warned residents against the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients or their families.

“I’m glad to announce to you that we are discharging a total of seven persons from our isolation facility. Among these are our first two (index) cases (a male and a female) who have twice tested negative for COVID-19.

“The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also twice tested negative to the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we have 11 persons left in the facility. Two of these 11 are COVID-19 patients while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them,” AbdulRazaq said.

He also commended the health workers for their professionalism and commitment assuring them of constant support.

Following the discharge of the two patients, Kwara State now has two cases of the virus.

“Our two remaining patients are in the best spirit and are doing pretty good. We wish them quick recovery,” the governor added.

Governor AbdulRazaq also applauded Kwara residents for their support and understanding at this time of lockdown, adding that, “it is to flatten the curve of transmission and save all of us from this pandemic.”