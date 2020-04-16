Osinbajo Chairs Economic Sustainability Committee Meeting

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has chaired the 3rd Economic Sustainability Committee meeting.

The meeting was held on Thursday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari in March inaugurated the committee with the aim of tackling the economic challenges and fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee was also asked to come up with palliatives for the populace and create a sustainability plan to reposition the economy.

Although no details of today’s agenda have been given, however, the meeting is timely considering the calls in different quarters for palliatives to reach a wider number of Nigerians.

Among those present at the meeting are the Ministers of Finance, Works and Housing, Humanitarian Affairs and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.