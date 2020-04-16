PHOTOS! COVID-19: Mobile Court Tries FCT Lockdown Defaulters

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has activated mobile courts to try violators of the lockdown directives.

The violators if found guilty will be fined and their vehicles impounded until after the lockdown.

Defaulting individuals will pay #10,000 with community service for seven days.

Those with tricycles will pay #7,000 while motorbike operators will also pay #7,000.

Cars will pay #20,000 and trucks will pay #50,000.

All penalties go with seven days of community service.

