Selena Gomez Files $10m Lawsuit Against Mobile Game Makers For Stealing Her Likeness

Selena Gomez has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the makers of a mobile game, alleging that it rips off her likeness and those of other celebrities.

In the legal documents, TMZ reports, Gomez says a Flare magazine cover she posed for is used in the game and accuses the makers of profiteering off her fame.

“Clothes Forever — Styling Game” is available for download in Apple’s App Store. It allows users to buy “diamonds” for prices ranging from $.99 up to $99.99, and to go on virtual shopping trips with celebrities.

“Interact with the most beautiful models and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and more will be dropping by and asking for YOUR fashion advise!” the promotional material states.

Gomez alleges that one of the characters is obviously based on her, and that she has never agreed to have her likeness used in any mobile game.

“Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game,” the suit states.

“Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as $99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features.”

Gomez is suing Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co., the China-based seller of the game, as well as MutantBox Interactive Limited, the British company that holds copyrights to the game.

The suit notes that Gomez has “carefully curated all endorsements and business opportunities” in a way that advances her goals and her image as a role model for youth.

The suit also states that the mobile game is “bug-riddled” and that it is “rated a measly 3.5 stars out of 5” by reviewers in the App Store.