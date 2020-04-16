The Hardest Part Is Behind Me, Fellaini Says As He Beats COVID-19

Former Manchester United star, Marouane Fellaini, has recovered from COVID-19 with the player admitting after he was discharged that the “hardest part” is behind him.

The Shandong Luneng star who was diagnosed with the disease on March 22nd was discharged from a Chinese hospital on Tuesday.

Fellaini, 32, was thankful to the staff of the hospital who helped in his recovery from the pandemic.

The Belgian took to his Instagram handle to appreciate workers in the health facility for their care and support.

“The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my Club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there,” the former Everton man said.

“The hardest part is behind me! Let’s keep fighting, it’s important!”

The Chinese Super League side had earlier issued a statement where they said their player has been declared free of the virus.

“Fellaini,” the club said, “was assessed and was deemed to have recovered and was discharged today.”

The player moved to the Asian nation in February 2019, after a five and half year stint with Manchester United.

About 82,249 coronavirus cases have been reported in China with 3,341 deaths.