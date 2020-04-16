Why Nigeria Is Not Among Beneficiaries Of Recent IMF Debt Relief – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Development Zainab Ahmed, explained on Thursday why Nigeria was not among 25 countries recently granted debt relief by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Quoting the IMF, she said the relief was for the “poorest and most vulnerable” IMF members.

And “since Nigeria is not indebted to the IMF, there is no outstanding debt obligation to be forgiven,” Ahmed said on her official Twitter page.

She said Nigeria had applied for new financing at the IMF and the country’s application “is under consideration and receiving attention.”

“The new application is for financing under the Rapid Financing Initiative (RFI),” the Minister said.

“Nigeria is entitled to access up to 100% of its quota under the Rapid Financing Initiative (RFI). Our current financial position at the IMF is public information on International Monetary Fund website.”

On Monday, the IMF had announced immediate debt relief for 25 poor countries – most in Africa, but also in the Middle-East – to help them free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.