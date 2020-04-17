Edo Discharges Five COVID-19 Patients

The Edo state government on Friday said five of its confirmed COVID-19 cases have been discharged after they tested negative twice for the virus.

Governor Godwin Obaseki announced the news in a tweet,

“I am pleased to announce that 5 of the confirmed cases in #EdoState have now tested negative twice for #Covid_19,” he said.

“They have thus been discharged. This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of #Covid_19.”

As at April 16, Edo had 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

On Thursday, the state government announced a ban on street trading as part of measures to restrict movement and enforce social distancing across the state.

Governor Obaseki has also revealed plans to ramp up testing for the virus in the state.

“We want to screen up to 500,000 citizens in Edo over the next few weeks, and I am pleased to inform you that we now have two additional testing facilities in Benin City, where we plan to test up to 5,000 citizens,” the Governor said in his Easter message.