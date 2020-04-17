Jigawa Not Taking Threat Of COVID-19 Lightly, Says Govt

The Jigawa State Government has said it is not taking the threat of COVID-19 pandemic lightly and has vowed to safeguard citizens of the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Auwal Sankara, Governor Badaru Abubakar swung into action with various containment strategies to prevent the outbreak of the disease in the state.

According to Sankara, part of these strategies include inaugurating task forces to combat the possible spread and prepare for eventuality, policy pronouncements, restriction of movements and fumigation.

“It is a well-known fact, acknowledged by all and sundry that the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar is not taking the threat of this ravaging pandemic lightly, as he swung into action with various containment strategies ranging from the inauguration of task forces to combat the possible spread and prepare for eventuality, policy pronouncements, restriction of movements and fumigation,” the statement partly read.

Of the 36 state governors in the country, Sankara explained that Governor Badaru along with his North-West Counterparts were the first to take proactive measures by closing down schools for 30 days from 23 March, which is crucial to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor’s aide also reacted to the purported case of COVID-19 in the state that is circulating in the social media.

While admitting that the said victim is an indigene of the state, the government noted that his sample was not taken neither was he confirmed positive in Jigawa.

“The said victim is a passenger who was coming back from Lagos, passing through Kano en route Jigawa, where he and one other were intercepted and isolated by the officials of the Kano State Covid-19 Task Force at the Kano State Border. One of the intercepted passengers later tested positive to the virus.

“Regrettably, the bone of contention here is that the Kano State Government insisted on bringing the said victim to Jigawa State,” the statement added.

Stressing further, the state government noted that there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

To the governor’s aide therefore asked residents of the state “to disregard this information as no case of coronavirus disease has been recorded in Jigawa state, nor any suspected case is currently being investigated.”

He explained that Governor Badaru “assured the good people of Jigawa State of his continued commitment towards preventing the pandemic in the state, saying that all measures of safety are being put in place to prevent its occurrence.”