Kaduna Discharges Three More COVID-19 Patients

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has announced the discharge of three patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, the three patients are among the six persons that tested positive for Covid-19 in the state.

She said that they have each tested negative for two consecutive tests, and have now been discharged.

“This brings to four the number of persons Kaduna State has discharged this week. There are now only two cases of Covid-19 that are yet to be discharged and we look forward to being able to do soon.

“I wish to acknowledge the sterling efforts of the medical team, surveillance teams, members of the Emergency Operations Committee and other stakeholders involved in the efforts of the Ministry of Health to manage and contain Covid-19.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind residents of Kaduna State that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat Covid-19.

“Citizens are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing.

“They should also avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practice respiratory hygiene,” the State’s Health Commissioner stated.