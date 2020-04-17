Advertisement

PHOTOS: Documents, Furniture Destroyed By Fire At INEC Head Office

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2020
The commission said no sensitive document was affected. The commission said no sensitive document was affected. PHOTO: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

 

Some documents and furniture were destroyed by fire on Friday at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

This followed an electrical fault at the office of the Director of Electoral and Party Monitoring, leading to a fire outbreak.

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service were swiftly deployed at the INEC office to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, insisted that the incident was a minimal one.

He added that no sensitive document was lost to the inferno.

See photos from the affected part of the building below:

PHOTOS: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: FG Begins Distribution Of Palliatives To 600,000 Households In Abuja

PHOTOS! COVID-19: Mobile Court Tries FCT Lockdown Defaulters

PHOTOS: Community Testing For COVID-19 Begins In Abuja

PHOTO: EU Delegation Visits Buhari, Donates N21bn To Fight COVID-19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement