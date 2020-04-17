Repentant Bandits Surrender Arms In Zamfara , As Governor Matawale Promises 200 New Patrol Vehicles

Governor Bello Matawale of Zamfara state has promised to distribute 200 Hilux vehicles and 190 motorcycles to security operatives in the state to boost the ongoing fight against banditry in some parts of the state.

The governor made the promise while inspecting a large cache of arms and ammunitions willingly surrendered by repentant bandits at the headquarters of Operation Hadarin Daji in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The governor who was received by the Force Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Aminu Bande to inspect the recovered weapons as well as some other items captured by the troops, commended the resilience of the Nigerian Army and promised to support them in the fight against banditry which now has a policy of carrot-and-stick approach.

Among the surrendered weapons include 1 General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 3 Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifles and 1 AK-47 rifle while troops captured a total of 14 AK 47 rifles and 10,000 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) Ammunition.