Abba Kyari Died In Service Of His Country – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari.

In a letter personally signed by him on Saturday, Obasanjo said he received the news with great sadness.

He, however, asked the president to take solace in the fact that Kyari died in the service of the country.

“I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

“Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in harness, in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah receive his soul,” the letter read.

