Abba Kyari’s Burial: NCDC Reminds Nigerians To Stay Away From Mass Gatherings

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated April 18, 2020
Abba Kyari was buried in Abuja on April 18, 2020.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday reiterated the need to “refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19” even as a crowd gathered at the burial of former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The crowd had drawn criticism from some Nigerians on social media who wondered why the social distancing rule wasn’t being strictly applied at the burial.

 

 

Meanwhile, in a message posted on its Twitter handle, NCDC said its policy has not changed.

“Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including the recently deceased, President’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of #COVID19 Let us #StaySafe & protect each other,” the NCDC message read.

The health agency also referenced its published guidance “on ensuring safe and dignified burial” while preventing the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the NCDC guidelines, people may observe the dead body of an infected person “without touching the body at a minimum distance of 2 metres” and “in the event a ceremony is held, the number of attendees should be limited.”

“The ceremony should be held in a well-ventilated structure, attendees should
be advised on social distancing throughout the event, ensuring practice of
hand and respiratory hygiene,” the NCDC guidelines added.

 



