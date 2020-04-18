COVID -19: Four Persons Discharged In Lagos

Four coronavirus patients – three males and one female – have been discharged from Lagos State isolation facilities, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the governor said two of the patients were from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba while the other two were from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

Dear Lagosians, Today, 4 more persons; 3 males and 1 female were discharged to join the society. The patients; 2 from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 2 others from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 18, 2020

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the patients had recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID -19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities to 94,” he added.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, confirmed the death of three persons infected with novel coronavirus in the state.

According to Prof. Abayomi, the deceased were two males and one female aged 52, 63 and 67.