COVID-19: Three More Deaths Recorded In Lagos

The Lagos State government has confirmed the death of three persons infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Commissioner of Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

According to him, the patients lost were two males and one female aged 52, 63 and 67 respectively.

#COVID19Lagos Update *️⃣32 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020.

*️⃣Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286.

*️⃣Sadly, Lagos has recorded 3 more deaths bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/Gx3umO7kds — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 18, 2020

Two of the dead had underlying health issues.

This brings the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the state to 13.

Professor Abayomi explained that the female was suspected to have had contact with an infected person who recently returned to Nigeria.

He, however, said the two males had no travel history or record of contact with an infected person.

The commissioner urged the residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in their communities to the appropriate authorities.

He added that 32 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Lagos on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 286.

He urged Lagos residents to stick to public health advice saying, “Let’s continue to maintain #SocialDistanacing and call 08000CORONA for any #COVID19 related issues #ForAGreaterLagos.”