Donations To Nigeria’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Top N25bn

Nigeria’s Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 has put the total donations into its fund at N25,893,699,791.00.

In a statement for the coalition on Friday, Central Bank of Nigeria spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, said the coalition “conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.”

READ ALSO: President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari Dies

Okorafor urged others to “consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.”

The CBN spokesman, acting as a voice for the coalition, restated “our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made.”

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has donated N2bn to the fund, the same as the CBN.

Some 13 individuals and companies – including Abdulsamad Rabiu (Bua Sugar), Segun Agbaje (GT Bank), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank of Nigeria), Jim Ovia (Zenith bank) – also donated at least N1bn.

Others in the N1bn group include: Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank), Femi Otedola (Amperion Power), Raj Gupta (African Steel Mills), Modupe and Folorunsho Alakija (Famfa Oil), Mike Adenuga (Mike Adenuga Foundation), NDIC, John Coumantatous (Flour Mills) and MTN Nigeria.

On Friday, Nigeria recorded 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country now has 493 confirmed cases of the virus with 17 deaths and 159 recoveries.

See the full list below: