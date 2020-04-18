Lawan, Atiku, Jonathan Mourn Abba Kyari

A number of tributes have poured in for Abba Kyari, since the announcement of his death on Saturday morning.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had announced Mr Kyari’s death on Twitter early Saturday.

Kyari, who was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he was “saddened” by the news.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 18, 2020

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan asked God to “forgive the shortcomings” of the late Kyari.

Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un! Death is inevitable, it only comes at our individually appointed time. May Allah forgive the shortcomings of late Mallam Abba Kyari and grant him speedy passage to Aljannatu Firdausi. — Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (@DrAhmadLawan) April 18, 2020

Former President Goodluck Jonathan prayed for Kyari’s friends and family “during this moment of grief.”

I condole with H.E @MBuhari, the Kyari family & all sympathisers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.

May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief.

GEJ — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) April 18, 2020

Others who have reacted to Kyari’s death include the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.

When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari. https://t.co/EZ3BX2qibd — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 18, 2020