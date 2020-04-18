Advertisement

Lawan, Atiku, Jonathan Mourn Abba Kyari

Updated April 18, 2020
Abba Kyari Testifies At President Election Tribunal
Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, attends the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja on July 25, 2018.

 

A number of tributes have poured in for Abba Kyari, since the announcement of his death on Saturday morning.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had announced Mr Kyari’s death on Twitter early Saturday.

Kyari, who was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said he was “saddened” by the news.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan asked God to “forgive the shortcomings” of the late Kyari.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan prayed for Kyari’s friends and family “during this moment of grief.”

Others who have reacted to Kyari’s death include the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.

 



