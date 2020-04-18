COVID-19: Lebanese Community Extends Donations To Security Agencies, Health Facilities In Kano

As Kano State continues to record more cases of the COVID-19, the Lebanese Community in the state has donated Personal Protective Equipment to health workers across the state as part of its contributions to help in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Honorary Consul of Lebanon, Mr. Khalil Muselmani and his Crisis Cell Team donated the items to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where the NCDC Testing center is situated.

“The community has collectively shown their support and appreciation by offering a token of appreciation for ‘Key Workers and all those on the front line,” the Consul said.

Items donated included: 50 PPE suits, 300 Oxygen masks, 2 Oxygen Concentrators, antiseptics; 12 pieces of 1litre Shampoo, 30 pairs of boots; 1000 pairs of hand gloves, sprayers, among other things.

The Consul further thanked every health care professional who in the course of his/her duty is risking their own life for the sake of others.

“We pray that God protects and blesses you in this, your gallant duty to every single individual in Kano. We are eternally grateful for you.”

Meanwhile, the community also extended the donation to various security formations across the State for their “relentless effort” and dedication in protecting every individual in the state.

At the Zone 1 Headquarters, the Consul informed the AIG that they are aware that the officers and men will be working hard in the coming days to ensure compliance of the lockdown directives, hence they decided to collectively bring a token to them.

It included sugar, salt, rice, groundnut oil, tomato paste; seasoning and other provisions packaged together in boxes for each family.

“Security is of utmost importance at this difficult time and we thank all Security Forces, in particular, the Police for all their work, we are truly grateful,” the group said.

Receiving the items, AIG Zone 1, thanked the Lebanese Community for the donations and concerns for the welfare of security personnel during this difficult period.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian Police will not relent in our efforts to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of anyone living in Kano, you have indeed shown to us that you are the children of Kano and that you are ready to live and die with us”.

Last week, the Lebanese Community had donated food items and other personal protective equipment worth over N100m to the state government as part of their donation to the state’s fundraising committee.