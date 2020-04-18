Ogun Relaxes COVID-19 Lockdown

The Ogun state government has relaxed lockdown measures put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In a tweet on Friday, Governor Dapo Abiodun said residents will have “a window of relaxation” from the renewed 14-day lockdown imposed by the federal government.

On Monday (April 20), Wednesday (April 22) and Friday (April 24), the lockdown will be suspended between 7am and 2pm.

“This means that citizens are expected to remain indoors tomorrow Saturday, April 18, 2020; Sunday, April 19, 2020; Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 as period of the lockdown,” the Governor said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ogun state has recorded 10 cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The state recorded one new case on Friday.

Meanwhile, neigbouring state, Lagos recorded 32 new cases on Friday and holds the unenviable record of the highest infections in the country at 283 cases.