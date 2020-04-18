Osinbajo Sympathises With Kyari’s Family

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has extended his sympathies to the wife, children and family members of the late Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari was the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari before his demise was announced early Saturday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He had been diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19 before he passed away.

“Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President,” the Vice President said on Twitter. “May the Lord comfort and be with you all in Jesus name, amen.”

In compliance with Muslim rites, Kyari was buried on Saturday, less than 24 hours after his death was announced.