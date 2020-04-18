Osun Market Assault: IGP Condemns Attack, Two Policemen Arrested

Two policemen have been arrested for attacking and brutalising a woman at the Odo Ori Market in Iwo, Osun State.

The men were arrested after a video of the assault went viral and was condemned by Nigerians and was brought to the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

In a series of Tweet on Saturday, the Nigeria Police Force said the IGP condemned the “unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault” on an innocent citizen.

Based on the directive of the police chief, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Command where the incident occurred had both policemen – identified as Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and PC Abass Ibrahim – arrested.

“The duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced,” one of the tweets read in part.

"The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun State by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun"

Once again, the IGP warned that the police will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel under his watch.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to cooperate with the police leadership “as it strives to reposition the NPF into an effective, efficient and people-friendly force”.

A clip of the assault attached to the tweets showed two policemen flogging a woman standing beside their van for more than 20 seconds before some men and a third policeman stepped in to halt the assault.