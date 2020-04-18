Private Hospital Where Abba Kyari Died Was Accredited, ‘Biosecurity-Compliant’ – Lagos Govt

The private hospital in Lagos where Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari died, is a government-accredited facility, Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has said.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Professor Abayomi said First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, where Mr Kyari was being treated for COVID-19 infection is a biosecurity-compliant COVID-19 facility accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April, 2020, the Lagos State Government states that: Mallam Abba Kyari died from

Complications of #COVID19

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID-19 emergency response team,” Professor Abayomi said.

Following the death of Mr. Kyari on Friday, there have been claims that he flouted government health officials’ recommendations by treating himself in a private facility.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health, said the federal government had not accredited any private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

While speaking during the briefing by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, the minister noted that although some private hospitals have shown interest to treat the virus, none have met the criteria to receive approval yet.

“No accredited private hospital has been given approval in Abuja. Lagos is looking at some accredited hospitals. There’s one large hospital in Lagos that has called me and said they want to become a coronavirus treatment centre.

“The structure of the hospital is that they are ready to remove all present patients they have and do nothing but Coronavirus treatment. That would be good because they don’t stand the chance of cross-infection.

“But, at the moment, there is no hospital that has met the criteria,” he said.