Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Mourn Kyari

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who passed on in the early hours of Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile described the death of Mallam Abba Kyari as shocking, painful and a monumental loss to the nation, the people and government of Maiduguri and the Kyari family.

“I received the sad news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, an astute public servant with a heavy heart. Mallam Kyari was a dedicated Nigerian, a deeply committed and patriotic citizen, who contributed remarkably to the smooth and successful running of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor added that Kyari was a “conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking and politics”.

He also said the loss comes at a time when the country is desirous of more deeply patriotic individuals to contribute selflessly towards the development of the country.

The governor, however, urged President Buhari to take solace in the quality of life lived by Mallam Kyari and his exemplary contribution to the current administration.

He said: “as human beings, the death of a close ally will be painful and devastating, but we must always look back at the beautiful moments one shared with the deceased as well as the legacies left behind by such individual. Therefore, Mr. President should find comfort in the good works done by the late Kyari”

Sanwo-Olu said the country and the immediate community of the deceased would remember him for many years to come.

He also prayed that God grants his soul eternal rest and comforts the families he left behind.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR), has also expressed shock over the death of Mr Kyari, describing it as a national tragedy.

In a statement personally signed by him on Saturday, Abiodun described Kyari as a good leader and devout Muslim who sacrificed so much in the service of Nigeria.

“This is a national tragedy. Mallam Kyari died in the service of the fatherland. The Chief of Staff was said to have contracted the virus while on an official assignment in Germany. He was confirmed positive to COVID-19 on March 23 and died of complications arising from the virus. So sad,” he said.

“We are extremely saddened by the news of Mallam Abba Kyari’s passing away. He was a detribalised Nigerian, consumate technocrat, gentleman and leading member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s team, for whom we had a lot respect.”

Governor Abiodun also noted that Abba Kyari carried out his duties with a lot of charisma and high intellectual disposition, which earned the office of Chief of Staff a lot of dignity and respect.

Governor Abiodun said of the Cambridge University-trained technocrat: “Today, the dreaded virus, COVID-I9 claimed its biggest victim, our respected friend and an influential figure within the Buhari administration, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“I remember the late Abba Kyari as a great democrat, a thoroughbred administrator, a good party man, a diligent networker and servant leader, whose service orientation could have helped Nigeria to tame the dreaded COVID-19.

“He would have helped in finding solutions to this pandemic. Indeed, Kyari’s passing is a major blow not only to the Buhari presidency but to all of us serving Nigeria at this critical period in our history. It leaves a gaping hole in the administration.”

The governor condoled with the President, family, friends and associates of the deceased over the painful loss.

He also prayed for the repose of his soul, saying: “May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive him his sins and be merciful to him. May He (SWT) compensate him with peace in al-Jannah Firdaus.”