Vibez Ep 17: Tiwa Savage Rocks With Diddy, Ebuka Returns + More

This week on the Vibes, we celebrate more wins in the fight against the COVID-19 as Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju and his wife who were infected by the virus, have now tested negative.

Meanwhile, despite the pandemic, entertainers such as Tiwa Savage, Sean Combs, Davido and Asa are not seizing to have fun.

Popular OAP, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is also set to return to your TV screens with a new reality tv show.

Catch this and more in this episode of Vibez.

