‘541, Not 542’, NCDC Corrects Figure Of Nigeria’s Total COVID-19 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated April 19, 2020

 

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has corrected the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This followed an earlier announcement on Saturday night that Nigeria recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, raising the figure of total infections to 542.

NCDC, however, adjusted the figure in a tweet on Sunday, saying 48 new infections were recorded in the previous day while the total number of cases stood at 541.

It added that a total of 166 people have been discharged while 19 others have so far died since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, as reported earlier.

The health agency explained that a new case was mistakenly reported in Ekiti, stating that it was wrong and caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18, 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti State has three confirmed cases, NOT four,” it clarified.

NCDC apologised to the Ekiti State Government for the error and promised to improve its quality control processes to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of COVID-19 cases.

As of 10:40 pm on Saturday, Lagos has 306 cases of COVID-19 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano have 81 and 37 infections respectively.

Others are Osun – 20, Oyo – 16, Edo – 15, Ogun – 12, Kwara – nine, Katsina – nine, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Delta – four, Ekiti – three, Ondo – three, Enugu – two, Rivers – two, Niger – two, Benue – one, and Anambra – once.

Nineteen states and the FCT have reported a case of COVID-19 or more while five states and Abuja have recorded at least one death.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 18, 2020 below:

Total Samples Tested> 7153
Total Confirmed cases541
Discharged166
Death19
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos3062009313
Abuja FCT8156232
Kano373601
Osun202180
Oyo161150
Edo15861
Ogun12750
Kwara9720
Katsina9801
Bauchi6510
Kaduna6240
Akwa Ibom6330
Delta4301
Ondo3300
Ekiti3120
Enugu2020
Rivers2020
Niger2200
Benue1100
Anambra1100
Total54135616619


