‘541, Not 542’, NCDC Corrects Figure Of Nigeria’s Total COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has corrected the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This followed an earlier announcement on Saturday night that Nigeria recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, raising the figure of total infections to 542.

NCDC, however, adjusted the figure in a tweet on Sunday, saying 48 new infections were recorded in the previous day while the total number of cases stood at 541.

It added that a total of 166 people have been discharged while 19 others have so far died since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, as reported earlier.

The health agency explained that a new case was mistakenly reported in Ekiti, stating that it was wrong and caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18, 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti State has three confirmed cases, NOT four,” it clarified.

Yesterday, we erroneously reported one new case in Ekiti. This was wrong and was caused by an error in the verification process. Therefore, as at April 18 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti state has 3 confirmed cases, NOT 4 pic.twitter.com/6lqKG1ONVj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

We apologise to the Government of Ekiti State for this error. We remain committed to improving our quality control processes, to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of cases pic.twitter.com/c6yPex9khE — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

NCDC apologised to the Ekiti State Government for the error and promised to improve its quality control processes to ensure accurate and transparent reporting of COVID-19 cases.

As of 10:40 pm on Saturday, Lagos has 306 cases of COVID-19 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano have 81 and 37 infections respectively.

Others are Osun – 20, Oyo – 16, Edo – 15, Ogun – 12, Kwara – nine, Katsina – nine, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Delta – four, Ekiti – three, Ondo – three, Enugu – two, Rivers – two, Niger – two, Benue – one, and Anambra – once.

Nineteen states and the FCT have reported a case of COVID-19 or more while five states and Abuja have recorded at least one death.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 18, 2020 below:

Total Samples Tested > 7153 Total Confirmed cases 541 Discharged 166 Death 19