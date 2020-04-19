COVID-19: Ebonyi Govt Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew

The Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew across the state as precautionary measures to prevent the infiltration of COVID-19 into the state.

Governor Umahi in his declaration stated that the curfew would be from 7pm to 7am, ordering the citizens to comply with the directive.

While stressing that the period the curfew would last remains indefinite, he warned that the partial lock-down order imposed in the state will be enforced with immediate effect except for those on essential duties.

According to him, the decision was reached following the increase in the number of cases in Lagos and some northern states of the country where indigenes of the state reside.

“Our fear is that if this thing gets worse, our people in Lagos and northern part of Nigeria, will start finding their way back to the state aggressively even through the bushes. This is not wisdom at all but the wisdom is to stay indoors and lock your house,’’ he said.

Speaking further, the governor said movements into the state was still banned, including building material as only health workers were permitted to move under the instruction of the health team.

“This partial lockdown means that there is no night movement and activities in the state because the illegal movements occur mostly at nights,” he explained.

He also noted that the palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state will be shared at the appropriate time, according to names compiled through the various wards in the state.