COVID-19: NCDC Boss Visits Imo, Worried Over No Records Of Cases In State

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has expressed worry over the yet-to-be-identified case of the COVID-19 pandemic in Imo State.

NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu expressed the worry on Saturday during a visit to Governor Hope Uzodinma at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

Addressing the governor, Ihekweazu said he is worried because the people of the state travel a lot and might be at risk of importing the virus into the state.

“Your Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State. We are a little bit worried. We know that our people travel a lot.

“We are happy that there hasn’t been a case so far. There are two ways. To be fully happy, we have to be sure that we are looking hard enough not finding.

“This outbreak is a bit of a preganant (woman). Sometimes, you will be asking people are you pregnant or not? Eventually it will come out,” he said.

In his response, Governor Uzodinma commended the NCDC team for supporting the efforts made by his administration to ensure the virus does not find its way into the state.

He however appealed to the agency to strengthen the COVID-19 team set up by the state government in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We are calling on you to help us strengthen our people so that we can be prepared fully in the event this thing finds its way into Imo State.

“I think what the World Health Organisation has done in terms of awareness and sentisation, we want to commend that. We also encourage them to continue,” he said.