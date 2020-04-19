Advertisement

COVID-19: US Death Toll Tops 40,000 – Johns Hopkins

Channels Television  
Updated April 19, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 13, 2020, in Washington, DC.  MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States topped 40,000 on Sunday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It showed fatalities countrywide had reached 40,585, with almost half of them in New York, whose governor Andrew Cuomo said the outbreak there is now “on the descent.”

The US toll exceeds that of Italy, which has the second-highest number of deaths at 23,660, according to Johns Hopkins.

The tracker shows a total US caseload of 742,442 — nearly four times that of Spain, which has almost 196,000 cases.

AFP



More on World News

COVID-19: Spain Sees Sharp Drop In Daily Death Toll

Death Sparks Unrest At Major Migrant Camp In Greece

Brighton’s Amex Stadium To Become COVID-19 Testing Centre

Israel Eases COVID-19 Movement Restrictions

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement