Gunmen Kidnap Anglican Priest, Demand N15m Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped an Anglican priest, Reverend Anthony Oyi in his farm in issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The priest, his wife, children and another man were whisked away from their farmland but the wife and children were eventually dropped off and the man taken away.

There are also reports that the kidnappers established contact through the priest’s elder brother, Mr. Francis Oyi, demanding N15 million as ransom for the release of their victim.

It was gathered that the victim’s brother tried to negotiate for N200,000 but instead the kidnappers got angry, switched off their phone and had not called again since yesterday.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made by the victim’s family to gather money in case the abductors, suspected to be Fulani herders call again.

It was also gathered that the response from the church had not been palatable as attempt was made to find out what the church was doing to have one of its own released from captivity.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirming the incident In a telephone conversation.

While noting that the State Command is doing everything possible to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits, the spokesman explained that the officers from Onicha-Olona and Issele-Uku Divisions and vigilante personnel are still combing the bush in search of the kidnapped priest other kidnap victims.