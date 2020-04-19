Advertisement

Jigawa Records Second Case Of COVID-19, Govt Announces Lockdown In Kazure

Channels Television  
Updated April 19, 2020
Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar

 

Jigawa state Government has announced a lockdown in Kazaure local Council, following the confirmation of another COVID-19 case in the state.

This brings the total number of cases being managed in the state to two.

Governor Badaru Abubakar confirmed the new case at a press briefing in Dutse the State Capital.

According to the governor, the lockdown will be effective from Monday midnight.

He added that all essential service providers are exempted and grains will be distributed to the affected local government.



