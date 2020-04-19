Borno Records First Suspected COVID-19 Death

Borno State has recorded a suspected COVID-19 death, one which will be the State’s first when confirmed.

Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur who is also the chairman of the Covid 19 Taskforce revealed this to journalists in Maiduguri after a high level meeting attended by humanitarian partners, where the governor was briefed on the situation of things.

Residents of the state had woken up to the news of a patient brought in from Gwoza local government of the state manifesting symptoms of the corona virus who had died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The deceased a health worker by profession, is said to be a humanitarian worker, whose travel history was not clear as at time of filing this report.

Health workers at the UMTH have been in panic since the news broke, while sources say all those who attended to the patient have been called back for possible isolation.

Kadafur during the chat with journalists did not reveal the status of the deceased patient but urged residents to remain calm and practice social distance and other hygienic protocols advised.

“We have a patient who has passed away; He has been tested but the result has been sent to the NCDC and you know they are the people mandated to make a statement on that. But as a committee we are still working and reviewing things in the town.

“As a committee now we have evaluated a lot of things we have started putting our house in order in the event if there’s anything coming out while we await that result, for now we ask that you stay calm and wait for the result.”

“The results have been communicated to national center for disease control to make a statement but as a committee we are still working after the report we’ll make it public Insha Allah soonest.

“I have to caution the press when it comes to reporting even after the first test you have to run a confirmatory test if you’re not a medical person or if you’re not part of the team you’re not suppose to preempt the result of that outcome until when it is confirmed from official designated agency like the NCDC,” Kadafur stated.

A COVID-19 testing center for the Northeast region has been placed at the UMTH in Borno State where samples of the suspected case was tested.

The deputy governor noted that the NCDC would conduct a confirmatory test and announce the result.