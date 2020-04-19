Lagos Discharges Four More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged four coronavirus patients in the state, thereby raising the total number of discharged persons to 98.

In a tweet on Sunday, the State Ministry of Health said the patients were all males, adding that it has so far discharged 98 patients.

“Four more #COVID19Lagos patients; all male have been discharged to reunite with the [email protected]

“The patients; 3 from our isolation facility at Yaba & 1 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital @LUTHofficial have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19,” it said.

This comes after the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, revealed the local governments where the highest cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the state,

Speaking during a briefing on the outbreak of the disease in the state, the Commissioner explained that the highest number of infections were recorded in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Looking at the local government distribution of cases, you can see that the majority of cases are in the Lagos mainland (LGA), followed by Eti-Osa (LGA).

“Then runs closely behind is Ikeja, and we are beginning to see a bit of activity in Alimosho (LGA),” the commissioner said.