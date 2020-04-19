Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, Ikeja Top LGs With Highest COVID-19 Cases, Says Abayomi

The Lagos State government has revealed the local governments where the highest cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in the state,

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in the state, made the disclosure on Sunday during a briefing on the outbreak of the disease in Lagos.

Although he did not state the actual figure of cases recorded, he explained that the highest number of infections were recorded in the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“Looking at the local government distribution of cases, you can see that the majority of cases are in the Lagos mainland (LGA), followed by Eti-Osa (LGA).

“Then runs closely behind is Ikeja, and we are beginning to see a bit of activity in Alimosho (LGA),” the commissioner said.

According to him, it appears that there are one or two clusters of infections in Alimosho LGA and there are cases that come into the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

“Of note, there are three local governments where we have not identified any case of COVID-19 yet and those are Ajeromi, Epe and Ojo,” Professor Abayomi added.

Stressing the profile of COVID-19 cases in the state, he noted that the state now has an accumulated number of 306 confirmed cases.

He stated that 93 of the cases have fully recovered and discharged while 194 cases were active across the isolation facilities in the state.

The commissioner said, “Unfortunately, we have recorded as of today (Sunday), 14 deaths directly related to COVID-19 infection.

“The age distribution and gender; again, we are seeing most of our cases between the age of 30 and 50 and that probably represents why we have a good outcome with our patients.”

Professor Abayomi said the state would be worried about patients who would be infected over the age of 70, saying that has been identified globally as a risk factor for the pandemic.

He revealed that a majority of the COVID-19 patients at the government’s facilities were males, representing 70 per cent while the rest were females.

The commissioner also confirmed that the government has begun to take the test to various communities by decentralising the sampling centres in various local governments.

He added that the testing capacity of the state has increased to about 1,000 daily, while the turnaround time has improved to less than 24 hours.