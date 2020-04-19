Advertisement

Lagos Releases List Of COVID-19 Testing Centres In 20 LGs

Channels Television  
Updated April 19, 2020
File photo/ AFP

 

 

The Lagos State government has decentralised the testing centres for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Oreoluwa Finnih, announced this in a tweet on Saturday.

Finnih, a public health advocate, explained that the facilities were located across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Some documents attached to the tweet revealed the addresses and contact numbers of the testing centres.

In another tweet on Sunday, the State Ministry of Health said the COVID-19 response effort has moved into communities.

It urged the residents in various local governments to locate the testing centre closest to them through app.alertclinic.com

The ministry advised the residents to request a test and choose where they are in Lagos and share their feedbacks.

According to the government, this is part of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus which has killed 19 people in Nigeria.

See the list of testing centres and their addresses below:

 

See the tweets below:



