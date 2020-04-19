Late Coach Keshi Saw Himself In Me – Yobo

Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joseph Yobo, has described the late Stephen Keshi as a big motivation in his football career.

Keshi passed away in 2016 after successfully leading Nigeria to an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) win in 2013 as well as taking the team to the second round of the 2014 World Cup.

And Yobo who captained the Eagles to lift the AFCON trophy in South Africa has revealed that the former Togo gaffer always told him he (Keshi) saw his younger self in him.

The former Everton defender said this on Saturday in an Instagram live chat with the Special Adviser to the Cross River governor on Tourism, Ubi Offem.

According to him, he was very close to the Delta-born coach when he was alive and they spoke often.

“Keshi said he sees himself in me and that I was the younger Keshi,” Yobo said.

He added that Keshi helped in moulding him to captain the Super Eagles and believed so much in him.

Furthermore, he said he was not really interested in leading the Super Eagles, stressing that playing for Nigeria was his ultimate goal.

Also, he revealed that he left Everton for Fenerbahce in Turkey due to his quest to win trophies and also feature in the UEFA Champions League.

“I wanted to win trophies and I wanted to play in the Champions League,” he stated.