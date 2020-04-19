Ogun Records Two New COVID-19 Cases, Discharges Six

The Ogun State Ministry of Health has announced two additional cases of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Tomi Coker who made the announcement said facilities for mobile testing would be made public this week.

Stressing that the case has a total number of 12 cases comprising nine males and three females, Coker said: “This was the situation as at 11:30pm on Saturday.”

According to the Commissioner, the two new cases had contact with an earlier case who reportedly had international travel history.

Coker explained that the patients are currently under close monitoring in one of the Isolation Centres in the state.

“All close contacts of the patients have been promptly identified and placed under observation, while authorities continue contact tracing to identify, isolate and quarantine all other possible contacts,” she said.

Speaking further, she said of the 12 cases so far reported in the state, seven were “imported cases.”

Five of them had international travel histories, while the other two cases had travelled to Lagos. The other five cases contracted the virus through those who had these travel records.

Coker also reiterated the state government’s preparedness to combat the coronavirus with the purchase of two molecular laboratories, adding that plans for a mobile testing facilities have also been concluded.

“In addition, the government is also establishing a drive-through testing facilities, all in an effort to test as many as possible so as to truly confirm that numbers of positive cases we have are a true reflection of the situation in our state,” she added.

Earlier, the state government had investigated 210 contacts across six local government areas. 110 had been isolated and discharged after test conducted on them proved negative while about 100 others are currently under observation.

The local councils suspected cases include Ipokia (73), Sagamu (71), Ewekoro (39), Yewa South (24), Obafemi Owode (3) and Odogbolu (3).

However, in addition to the 9 confirmed cases scattered across these LGAs, three confirmed cases have emerged from Ikenne LGA, making it the 7th affected LGA.