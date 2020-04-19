OPEC Condoles With Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari.

In a letter addressed to the President on Saturday, OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, said he received the news of Kyari’s death with shock and sadness.

He described the late Chief of Staff as an outstanding public servant par excellence, noting that his death would be felt by all Nigerians.

“May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace,” Barkindo said.

He added, “On behalf of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), I would like to offer our sincere condolences to you, Mr. President, his family and the entire people of our great country, Nigeria.”

According to the OPEC Secretary-General, Kyari was a gallant public servant who was fiercely loyal to the common good.

He said it was obvious that the late Chief of Staff joined public service for all the right reasons, adding that he lived an exemplary life and loved his country.

Barkindo decried that Kyari’s death was another stark reminder of how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has cast a terrible shadow over all of humanity.

Read the OPEC Secretary General’s letter to the President below: