OPEC Condoles With Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari.
In a letter addressed to the President on Saturday, OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, said he received the news of Kyari’s death with shock and sadness.
He described the late Chief of Staff as an outstanding public servant par excellence, noting that his death would be felt by all Nigerians.
“May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace,” Barkindo said.
He added, “On behalf of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), I would like to offer our sincere condolences to you, Mr. President, his family and the entire people of our great country, Nigeria.”
According to the OPEC Secretary-General, Kyari was a gallant public servant who was fiercely loyal to the common good.
He said it was obvious that the late Chief of Staff joined public service for all the right reasons, adding that he lived an exemplary life and loved his country.
Barkindo decried that Kyari’s death was another stark reminder of how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has cast a terrible shadow over all of humanity.
Read the OPEC Secretary General’s letter to the President below:
President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR
Head of State and Commander in Chief
of the Armed Forces State House
ABUJA
Federal Republic of Nigeria
Mr. President,
It was with profound shock and sadness that I learnt of the tragic passing of Mallam Abba Kyari. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace. We have lost an outstanding public servant par excellence and all Nigerians will feel his loss. On behalf of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), I would like to offer our sincere condolences to you, Mr. President, his family and the entire people of our great country, Nigeria.
Mallam Abba was a gallant public servant, fiercely loyal to the common good.
When one was in his company, it was very clear that he was somebody who joined public service for all the right reasons. While this is, of course, a time of profound sorrow, we also take succor from his exemplary life, his courage, his dedication to duty and love of country.
Mallam Abba’s passing is another stark reminder of how COVID-19 has cast a terrible shadow over all of humanity. At this dreadful hour, we give thanks for your strong leadership and look to the timeless principles of cooperation and fraternity among all nations and peoples of the world to guide us through the darkest period in living memory.
May Almighty Allah give you, Mr. President, and the people of our great country, Nigeria, the fortitude to bear this rude shock. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers at this tragic time.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect.
