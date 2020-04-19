Peter Obi Sympathises With Buhari, Abba Kyari’s Family

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a statement on Saturday by his media adviser, Valentine Obienyem, Obi prayed that God would grant Kyari’s soul eternal rest.

The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also sympathised with the family of the late Chief of Staff and urged them to take the loss as the will of God.

He prayed that God would grant them the needed strength and comfort to bear the loss.

Obi also prayed for the repose of others who have died of coronavirus, and divine healing hands to touch and clear the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged Nigerians to continue to abide by regulations and protocols stipulated by the government and global health agencies to stay safe from coronavirus infection.