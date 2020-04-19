We Have Spent Over N1bn In COVID-19 Fight, Says Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says the state government has spent over N1billion to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in Benin during a live briefing on the virus by the State Response Team on Sunday, Governor Obaseki reiterated his administration’s commitment in ending the scourge of the virus in the state.

“The government of Edo State is leading this battle from the front. We have already spent over N1billion of our limited resources so far on this fight.

“We have constituted the Edo State Fund-Raising Committee which is made up of our sons and daughters who are captains of industries, religious leaders, traditional rulers to help us galvanise efforts at mobilizing resources to beef up the state government’s response to this pandemic,” he said.

According to him, the decision of the state government to review the partial lockdown imposed on residents was borne after reviewing the COVID-19 tests carried out on suspects.

READ ALSO: There Is No Policy Against Release Of Dead COVID-19 Patients – Lagos Govt

While calling on residents of the state to support his administration’s efforts in fighting the virus, the governor appealed for donations by spirited individuals and groups.

Also, he wants the people to reach out to what he descried as the most vulnerable in the state, so as to cushion the hardship that may arise from the lockdown order.

Obaseki believes that doing so will prevent catastrophe in the society, while maintaining dignity of those affected.

Speaking further, the governor noted that the state is on the verge of conducting 1,000 cases arising from the coronavirus.

He believes that for the state to win the battle against the virus, the people should regularly wear their face masks.

The state government also asked the citizens to maintain regular washing of hands and maintain social distancing always.