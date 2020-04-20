Abba Kyari: Buhari Thanks Nigerians, Commends Adherence To NCDC Directives

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the many callers who condoled with him, the Kyari family and the nation, following the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The President expressed appreciation for their letters of condolence, adherence to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic, including maintaining social distancing and staying at home, even as they mourn the deceased.

“By heeding the calls to avoid large gatherings, you are playing a part in the effort to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic,” said the President.

Among those who lately sent condolence messages or telephoned are the Executive Secretariat of the Sahel-Saharan States, CENSAD and its Executive Secretary, Ambassador Ibrahim Sani Abani, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu, two former Ministers, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi and Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd) and an APC leader, Chief Yohanna Dyalop from Plateau State.

Similar messages were received from Ambassador Baba Ahmed Jidda from Beijing, China, His Highness, Ambassador Peter Ogide-Oke, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, Ambassador Uzo Nwobu, Ambassador Haruna Wando, Ambassador Iliyasu Audu Paragalda from Turkey as well as Hon. Kaka Bolori, Senator Andy Uba and Senator Saidu Kumo.

The President also received messages from Dr. Kabir Usman Kabo, the Director General, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, Chairman, Max Airliners, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, President and CEO of Azman Air, Wazirin Dutse, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, the Executive Secretary of the Great Green Wall, Dr. Bukar Hassan as well as the Secretariat of the Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria.