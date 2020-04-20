Advertisement

Borno, Akwa Ibom Record First COVID-19 Deaths As More Patients Recover

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated April 20, 2020
A photo showing some beds at one of the isolation centres in Lagos. Photo: [email protected]

 

 

Borno and Akwa Ibom States have recorded their first deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in an early morning tweet on Monday.

The fatality in Borno was the index and only case in the state, while a total of nine cases have been confirmed in Akwa Ibom.

Of the remaining eight cases in the south-southern state, the NCDC said five COVID-19 cases were active and three patients have recovered and been discharged.

The two new deaths announced by the health agency bring the total number of fatalities recorded since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria to 21.

Meanwhile, 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country – the highest number of infections recorded in a day.

Seventy of the new cases were discovered in Lagos, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed seven more cases.

Katsina and Akwa Ibom reported three new cases respectively while one infection was confirmed in each of Jigawa, Bauchi, and Borno (the index) States.

Twenty-one states and Abuja have reported at least one case of coronavirus while seven states and the FCT have recorded one death or more.

On the other hand, a total of 170 patients who initially tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered and been discharged across the country.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 19, 2020 below:

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS AT APRIL 19TH 2020

Total Samples Tested> 7153
Total Confirmed cases627
Discharged170
Death21
States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos376‬2669713
Abuja FCT8863232
Kano363501
Osun202180
Oyo161150
Edo15861
Ogun12750
Katsina121101
Kwara9720
Akwa Ibom9531
Bauchi7610
Kaduna6240
Delta4301
Ondo3300
Ekiti3120
Enugu2020
Rivers2020
Niger2200
Jigawa2200
Benue1100
Anambra1100
Borno1001
Total62743617021


